Frequently asked questions

How old do you have to be to enter a dispensary in Rochester, NY? Only adults age 21 years old or older are allowed to enter a dispensary in Rochester, NY.

Can anyone enter a Rochester, NY dispensary? No, only a medical marijuana patient with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a Rochster, NY dispensary

Where can I find a dispensary in Rochester, NY? You can find dispensaries in Rochester, NY near the Neighborhood of the Arts and in the Maplewood Historic District.

What are Rochester, NY dispensary prices like? Dispensary prices in Rochester, NY vary depending on the quality and amount of cannabis bought. Prices start around $45 for an eighth of cannabis flower, while edibles can be bought in single servings for a low as $6 each.