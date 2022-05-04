Dispensaries with parking on-site in Rochester, New York
Frequently asked questions
Only adults age 21 years old or older are allowed to enter a dispensary in Rochester, NY.
No, only a medical marijuana patient with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a Rochster, NY dispensary
You can find dispensaries in Rochester, NY near the Neighborhood of the Arts and in the Maplewood Historic District.
Dispensary prices in Rochester, NY vary depending on the quality and amount of cannabis bought. Prices start around $45 for an eighth of cannabis flower, while edibles can be bought in single servings for a low as $6 each.
The only place to find legal weed in Rochester, NY is to visit a licensed marijuana dispensary.