Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Salamanca, New York
Results 1-30 of 707
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Salamanca, NY.
You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in New York.
Salamanca does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Salamanca, NY.
Salamanca residents can possess up to 30g of cannabis, 5g of cannabis concentrate, and 500mg of infused products like edibles. For non-resident adults, the limits are half.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Salamanca, NY. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.