Is it legal to buy weed in Salamanca, NY? Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Salamanca, NY.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Salamanca? You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in New York.

Does Salamanca, NY accept out-of-state medical cards? Salamanca does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.

Is weed decriminalized in Salamanca, NY? Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Salamanca, NY.

How much weed can I buy in Salamanca, NY? Salamanca residents can possess up to 30g of cannabis, 5g of cannabis concentrate, and 500mg of infused products like edibles. For non-resident adults, the limits are half.