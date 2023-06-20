Frequently asked questions

What do I need to buy recreational weed in Saratoga Springs, NY? To buy recreational weed in Saratoga Springs, NY, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Saratoga Springs, NY? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Saratoga Springs, NY since it has been legalized for adult use.

Can you order weed online in Saratoga Springs, NY? Yes, many dispensaries in Saratoga Springs, NY offer online ordering with Leafly. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.