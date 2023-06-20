Woman-owned dispensaries in Saratoga Springs, New York
Frequently asked questions
To buy recreational weed in Saratoga Springs, NY, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Saratoga Springs, NY since it has been legalized for adult use.
Yes, many dispensaries in Saratoga Springs, NY offer online ordering with Leafly. You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local dispensary.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Saratoga Springs, NY is at a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places is illegal.