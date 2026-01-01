Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Sherrill, New York
Results 1-30 of 552
All Dispensary results
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
The Fractured Skull liked that they are dedicated to medical cannabis. Unlike some other "Dispensaries" that are in east Syracuse where there is medical and recreational in same building. How Verilife has been able to corner the market so to speak is beyond me. Anthony and the staff at curaleaf are the best. More people need to use Curaleaf for thier medical cannabis. Send Verilife Packing!!read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 7pm ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.