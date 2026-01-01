Dispensaries with military discounts in Sherrill, New York
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk ValleyOpen until 7pm ET
I have used several dispensaries within a fifty mile radius, and this one is by far the best one! I've come here for several months now. The staff are extremely friendly, knowledgable, and on point. They don't try to upsell me stuff I don't need, and the atmosphere is as relaxed and comforting as can be. Very happy with this place! Highly recommend!!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECMountain Girl Cannabis4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 6pm ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
