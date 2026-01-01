Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Sherrill, New York
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 6pm ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupOpen until 10pm ET
Just a short drive down from Maryland (I came from Laurel) and found Green Life DC a clean, professional dispensary with friendly budtenders. They carry brands I recognize and their first-time customer deal made it even better. Great choice for Maryland-area residents wanting premium cannabis in DC.read full review
