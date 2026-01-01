Dispensaries accepting cash in Sherrill, New York
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
The Fractured Skull liked that they are dedicated to medical cannabis. Unlike some other "Dispensaries" that are in east Syracuse where there is medical and recreational in same building. How Verilife has been able to corner the market so to speak is beyond me. Anthony and the staff at curaleaf are the best. More people need to use Curaleaf for thier medical cannabis. Send Verilife Packing!!read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
