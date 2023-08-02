Dispensaries with military discounts in Staten Island, New York
Results 1-30 of 622
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Recreational and medical cannabis is available for purchase on Staten Island, NY.
on Staten Island, you can purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis with a prescription.
Cannabis flower costs between $10-$15 a gram on Staten Island.
When purchasing cannabis on Staten Island, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.
on Staten Island, adults over 21 can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis legally.