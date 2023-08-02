Get 10% Off When You Buy 2+ Pre-Roll Packs

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal on Staten Island, NY? Recreational and medical cannabis is available for purchase on Staten Island, NY.

How much weed can I buy on Staten Island, NY? on Staten Island, you can purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis with a prescription.

How much does weed typically cost on Staten Island, NY? Cannabis flower costs between $10-$15 a gram on Staten Island.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary on Staten Island, NY? When purchasing cannabis on Staten Island, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.