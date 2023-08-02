Dispensaries with birthday discounts in The Bronx, New York
Frequently asked questions
Recreational and medical cannabis is available for purchase in the Bronx, NY.
In the Bronx, you can purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis with a prescription.
Cannabis flower costs between $10-$15 a gram in the Bronx.
When purchasing cannabis in the Bronx, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.
In the Bronx, adults over 21 can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis legally.