Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Verona, New York
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- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
- INDIGENOUSTipi Canna CafeOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
I stopped in Tipis yesterday for the first time and was blown away by the not only the atmosphere but the staffs' hospitality and service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kat who's a ball of joy. down to answer any question and give you the attention needed when making a purchase. I left feeling really great.read full review
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