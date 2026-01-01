Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Verona, New York
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- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 12am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSTipi Canna CafeOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
I stopped in Tipis yesterday for the first time and was blown away by the not only the atmosphere but the staffs' hospitality and service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kat who's a ball of joy. down to answer any question and give you the attention needed when making a purchase. I left feeling really great.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
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