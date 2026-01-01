Black-owned dispensaries in New York
Results 1-30 of 93
All Dispensary results
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.