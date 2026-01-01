Dispensaries with military discounts in Waverly, New York
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- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
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