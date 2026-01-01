Dispensaries with senior discounts in Waverly, New York
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- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- County Road CannabisPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Generally I have a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to rec dispensaries. They are just so greedy and rip u off all the time. That being said this place is truly run by people who love weed. They do what they can In there with nys ridiculous prices, but they go above and beyond making you feel welcome and helping you find the best deal.read full review
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