Dispensaries with student discounts in Waverly, New York
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- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
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