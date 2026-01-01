Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Waverly, New York
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- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupPreorder until 9am ET
The Fractured Skull liked that they are dedicated to medical cannabis. Unlike some other "Dispensaries" that are in east Syracuse where there is medical and recreational in same building. How Verilife has been able to corner the market so to speak is beyond me. Anthony and the staff at curaleaf are the best. More people need to use Curaleaf for thier medical cannabis. Send Verilife Packing!!read full review
- County Road CannabisPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Generally I have a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to rec dispensaries. They are just so greedy and rip u off all the time. That being said this place is truly run by people who love weed. They do what they can In there with nys ridiculous prices, but they go above and beyond making you feel welcome and helping you find the best deal.read full review
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
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