Medical marijuana dispensaries in Waverly, New York
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- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityClosed until 9am ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupPreorder until 9am ET
The Fractured Skull liked that they are dedicated to medical cannabis. Unlike some other "Dispensaries" that are in east Syracuse where there is medical and recreational in same building. How Verilife has been able to corner the market so to speak is beyond me. Anthony and the staff at curaleaf are the best. More people need to use Curaleaf for thier medical cannabis. Send Verilife Packing!!read full review
- MEDVerilife - PottstownOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
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