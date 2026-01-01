Pet friendly dispensaries in Waverly, New York
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- County Road CannabisPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Generally I have a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to rec dispensaries. They are just so greedy and rip u off all the time. That being said this place is truly run by people who love weed. They do what they can In there with nys ridiculous prices, but they go above and beyond making you feel welcome and helping you find the best deal.read full review
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