Asian-owned dispensaries in Waverly, New York
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All Dispensary results
- County Road CannabisPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Generally I have a bad taste in my mouth when it comes to rec dispensaries. They are just so greedy and rip u off all the time. That being said this place is truly run by people who love weed. They do what they can In there with nys ridiculous prices, but they go above and beyond making you feel welcome and helping you find the best deal.read full review
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 12am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- MED & RECSummit WellnessOpen until Friday at 9:30pm ET
Staff members are always eager to give advice for what to get depending on environment and different crowds of people. I think his name was Greg and he really took his time to find out what I should get to make sure everyone had a great time and we did. He was very helpful and resourceful. Everyone there is very helpful!read full review
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