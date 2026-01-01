Veteran-owned dispensaries in Waverly, New York
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- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
Could not be happier checking this place out, super chill. Love that they have the different price points. The free pre rolls most places give out, I don't even want to smoke half the time.The one I got from here, I was pleasantly high and I didn't choke my ass off. Definitely going backread full review
- MED & RECGreen Labs Provisions23 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
Fantastic customer service, as always. Product availability I give a 4.75, only because I'm a huge fan of the preground Mr. clean "shake" and they don't always have it. However, they always have great recommendations for equivalents or alternatives. I've bought items I didn't think I would enjoy and wound up buying them again and again. Thanks to everyone, especially the "clean team", growers, trimmers, and packers. Without them we wouldnt be "UP IN SMOKE" !read full review
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