Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Waverly, New York
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- MED & RECRemedy - Columbia21 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
This was my first time visiting a dispensary, since I recently moved to Maryland. I was made to feel welcome from the time I walked through the main doors. Josh gave excellent help when I was looking for pain relief for my back. He patiently answered my questions about product, strains, etc. I'm not a smoker and prefer edibles, and he gave good suggestions for those as well. It may seem like there isn't a lot of product on the floor, but there is a lot of variety of product; all you have to do is ask. I also liked that they will help you apply for a medical marijuana certificate. That is value-added customer service! I'm a Remedy fan now.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickupOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSTipi Canna CafeOpen until Friday at 9pm ET
I stopped in Tipis yesterday for the first time and was blown away by the not only the atmosphere but the staffs' hospitality and service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Kat who's a ball of joy. down to answer any question and give you the attention needed when making a purchase. I left feeling really great.read full review
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