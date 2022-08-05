Dispensaries accepting cash in New York
What to expect from weed dispensaries in New York
New York is home to over 100 weed dispensaries that primarily serve medical patients throughout the state. Although New York has legalized recreational cannabis use, recreational dispensaries have yet to receive the green light from officials to open their doors to the public. In this guide, Leafly's dispensary experts have done the research to help you understand the essential information you need to navigate the Empire State's unique dispensary scene.
New York dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New York requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New York cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New York do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Items to bring to a New York dispensary
To enter a medical dispensary in New York, you must present a valid photo identification card and your medical marijuana card. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New York. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management issues medical cards for patients in the state. Unfortunately, New York medical dispensaries do not accept out-of-state medical cards.
How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New York
New Yorkers new to medical cannabis shops may wonder what makes a medical dispensary legitimate. Legit medical dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 100 licensed and legitimate medical dispensaries in New York. You can verify medical dispensary licenses through the Office of Cannabis Management or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New York on Leafly.com.
Where to safely consume cannabis in New York
New York has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, New York's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. The only location where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis in New York safely is in the privacy of your home. Anywhere smoking is prohibited in New York, cannabis is too.
How to transport weed in New York
It's important to note that New York has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in New York, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving
In New York, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with a $500-$1,000 fine, up to one year in jail, and six-month license revocation. These fines continue to grow with each offense. A third offense comes with ten years in jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.
New York cannabis history
New York is a leader in industries like tourism, finance, and business. In 2014, medical cannabis joined the list when The Empire State legalized medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana was legalized in March 2020, although recreational dispensaries have not yet been able to open their doors.
Types of weed products available in New York
Medical dispensaries in New York offer a wide selection of local medical cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in New York dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls.
