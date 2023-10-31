$35 Premium 8ths - 2 for $65 - 4 for $120

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

2 for $99.99 Sour CandlyLope (3.5g each)

2 for $99.99 Sour CandlyLope (3.5g each)

2 for $99.99 Sour CandlyLope (3.5g each)

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Open until 11pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

All THC Tincture 75% OFF!

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 6:30pm ET

Open until 6:30pm ET

Closed until 6pm ET

Closed until 6pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Charlotte, NC? No, recreational weed is not legal in Charlotte, NC.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Charlotte, NC? You cannot purchase recreational weed in North Carolina.

Does Charlotte accept out-of-state medical cards? Charlotte, NC does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Charlotte, NC? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Charlotte, NC.