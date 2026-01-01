Dispensaries with industry discounts in Franklin, North Carolina
Results 1-30 of 328
All Dispensary results
- RECCarolina Remedies12 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
i love this place! REALLY great prices- THCA here tends to be really expensive but they have the best prices ive seen here. they really go above and beyond. i have had many good experiences here that its hard to pick only a few to share! i have a lot of allergies, and cant take edibles or use carts. they give good freebies here, and once i let them know my preferences, they listened! i noticed after i was using THCA concentrate to make edibles that my reactions were worsening. i asked the delivery man neil if he knew how it was made. he gave me a long and detailed explanation, which was very helpful, and i found that i am allergic to some ingredients used in the process. he offered to replace it. since it was during the big ice storm, i assumed it would be exchanged with my next leafly order. he drives out an equivelent bag to me, on icy roads in an area that people dont know how to drive in during a sunny warm day, exchanges it, and apologizes for being a bit late?? bro. i dont believe in the afterlife, but i do believe there is a special place in heaven reserved for the people that work here. everyone ive talked to or had contact with here has been amazing. ive been ordering from here for a few months now, and have only had overwhelmingly positive experiences. i highly reccomend carolina remedies. this is the best local dispensary in the area!read full review
