Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Herbal Solutions YoungsvilleClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- Wilmington Dispensary - Market St1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Genuinely my favorite dispensary! Not just in Wilmington but the Carolinas entirely. Staff is very knowledgable, polite and kind! They don’t give used car salesman’s energy, they genuinely want you to leave with a product you are satisfied with. HIGHly recommend to anyone looking for anything CBD/THCread full review
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
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