Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Hempie's - RaleighClosed until 10am ET
A unique dispensary that focuses on quality of the flower they provide. With the wide variety of strains and potencies, every bud is freshly stored in a refrigerator so the flower retains its natural moisture. After buying the flower, its placed in a re-sealable bag so its still dank by the time you get home. Great atmosphere and everyone is knowledgable about their herbal products.read full review
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- Carolina Hemp CabinetClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
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