Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- MEDDon FuegoPickupPreorder until 11am ET
If I could rate more than 5 stars, I would. Coming to DC, I had a certain expectation of shopping at a dispensary for the first time but the Don Fuego experience completely changed my perspective forever! The atmosphere and customer service were top tier! The staff was very patient with me, very accommodating and extremely knowledgeable! I had a million questions about edibles (since I had a bad experience before and wanted to try again) and the staff member helped me choose the right dosage and quantity for me by asking what I’m looking for and actually providing visuals. I got to try out their lounge experience and loved it! I was alone but I felt safe and comfortable! This is a judgement free zone and pricing is fair. I came back the next day with a friend and they loved it as well. Tbh, the lounge experience changed how I intake my flower and I will forever thank Don Fuego for that! You can tell a lot of thought, love, care, and passion was put into this business and you should absolutely visit this dispensary if you’re a DC resident or just visiting.read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC4 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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