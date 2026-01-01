Dispensaries with industry discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Mechanicsville1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Waldorf2 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MEDDon FuegoPickupPreorder until 11am ET
If I could rate more than 5 stars, I would. Coming to DC, I had a certain expectation of shopping at a dispensary for the first time but the Don Fuego experience completely changed my perspective forever! The atmosphere and customer service were top tier! The staff was very patient with me, very accommodating and extremely knowledgeable! I had a million questions about edibles (since I had a bad experience before and wanted to try again) and the staff member helped me choose the right dosage and quantity for me by asking what I’m looking for and actually providing visuals. I got to try out their lounge experience and loved it! I was alone but I felt safe and comfortable! This is a judgement free zone and pricing is fair. I came back the next day with a friend and they loved it as well. Tbh, the lounge experience changed how I intake my flower and I will forever thank Don Fuego for that! You can tell a lot of thought, love, care, and passion was put into this business and you should absolutely visit this dispensary if you’re a DC resident or just visiting.read full review
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickupPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC4 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 9am ET
The service and product at Gold Leaf is a rare and much needed in the lives of so many patients and recreational users. The quality of service is out of this world. They know how to pick incredibly helpful and talented staff. Not to mention the amazing products ! Evan M is an incredibly knowledgeable, informative, patient, helpful and wise. Evan M was not rushing me out the door like another number. He took time to expand upon information that is so beneficial to me and I really appreciate how detailed, descriptive, and helpful he was. I had a visit from the manager Gemma and I felt incredibly valued as a patient and I appreciate her management style because whenever she is there I can tell the staff is relaxed and taking their time with patients. I was shocked and in disbelief how much time Evan M, Gemma, and Alex L took to tend to me and continue to expand on informing and educating me well after my sale was complete. Shout out to Evan M (budtender), Alex L (Aroma), Gemma <3 , and Monet (reception). I appreciate the quality of your care. Amazing service, amazing atmosphere, amazing product I didn't even begin to mention that GoldLeaf has an incredible selection. They have the lowest prices and they always have a deal. They don't discriminate how your dressed or how much you spend. They will take care of you, educate you, and delight you (even on a budget).read full review
- MEDRevolution Releaf (MED)5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I’m just going to say it took me waaaay too long to find these folks! I’ve been a MD med patient for a few years but only recently became acquainted with Revolution Releaf and it’s amazing! Really good deals, especially if you’re medical, fresh stuff, nice rewards system, and such friendly staff! Good recommendations from the bud tenders and always such a friendly welcome at the front door. Clean, cool, friendly place. Well worth a visit and some time.read full review
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