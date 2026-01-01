Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- MEDGreen Life DC4 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - DoylestownClosed until 9am ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- Ratoon CBD and Cannabis DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeClosed until 10am ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
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