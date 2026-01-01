Dispensaries with senior discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Herbal Solutions YoungsvilleClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - LewisburgClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Mechanicsville1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - Waldorf2 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MEDDon FuegoPickupPreorder until 11am ET
If I could rate more than 5 stars, I would. Coming to DC, I had a certain expectation of shopping at a dispensary for the first time but the Don Fuego experience completely changed my perspective forever! The atmosphere and customer service were top tier! The staff was very patient with me, very accommodating and extremely knowledgeable! I had a million questions about edibles (since I had a bad experience before and wanted to try again) and the staff member helped me choose the right dosage and quantity for me by asking what I’m looking for and actually providing visuals. I got to try out their lounge experience and loved it! I was alone but I felt safe and comfortable! This is a judgement free zone and pricing is fair. I came back the next day with a friend and they loved it as well. Tbh, the lounge experience changed how I intake my flower and I will forever thank Don Fuego for that! You can tell a lot of thought, love, care, and passion was put into this business and you should absolutely visit this dispensary if you’re a DC resident or just visiting.read full review
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