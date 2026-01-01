Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Herbal Solutions YoungsvilleClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
- The Hemp Farmacy Wake ForestClosed until 11am ET
This is a very professional business. Melissa(I believe) took her time with me and went over all the products that I was interested in. She is very knowledgeable. I bought some flower and lemon cbd laffy taffy. I could eat a pound of the laffy taffy which has a very deep relaxing affect.read full review
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