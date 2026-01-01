Drive-thru dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina
Results 1-30 of 89
All Dispensary results
- Hempie's - RaleighClosed until 10am ET
A unique dispensary that focuses on quality of the flower they provide. With the wide variety of strains and potencies, every bud is freshly stored in a refrigerator so the flower retains its natural moisture. After buying the flower, its placed in a re-sealable bag so its still dank by the time you get home. Great atmosphere and everyone is knowledgable about their herbal products.read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC4 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickupPreorder until 8am ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis CompanyClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
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