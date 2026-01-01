Black-owned dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- Vape Lab2 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECTreeotics Weed DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
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