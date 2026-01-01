Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina
Results 1-30 of 62
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis CompanyClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving6 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.