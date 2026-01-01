LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina
Results 1-12 of 12
All Dispensary results
- Hempie's - RaleighClosed until 10am ET
A unique dispensary that focuses on quality of the flower they provide. With the wide variety of strains and potencies, every bud is freshly stored in a refrigerator so the flower retains its natural moisture. After buying the flower, its placed in a re-sealable bag so its still dank by the time you get home. Great atmosphere and everyone is knowledgable about their herbal products.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- Mammoth CannabisClosed until 10am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.