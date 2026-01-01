Veteran-owned dispensaries in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Carolina Hemp CabinetClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- MED & RECStorehouse2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- Ratoon CBD and Cannabis DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
- MEDThe Farm FeltonClosed until 10am ET
The Farm is so convenient my only problem is they are so much higher than Columbia Care. I don't even deal with Best Buds in Dover Columbia Care always runs specials, sales special promotions which really helps offset some of the cost. I love going to The Farm it is so close and convenient but for what I spend monthly it pays to drive to Smyrna to get a lot more product for the money. If The Farm would start offering some specials it would really boost business.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)Closed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
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