Dispensaries accepting cash in Knightdale, North Carolina
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- Herbal Solutions YoungsvilleClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
- Hempie's - RaleighClosed until 10am ET
A unique dispensary that focuses on quality of the flower they provide. With the wide variety of strains and potencies, every bud is freshly stored in a refrigerator so the flower retains its natural moisture. After buying the flower, its placed in a re-sealable bag so its still dank by the time you get home. Great atmosphere and everyone is knowledgable about their herbal products.read full review
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