Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- Carolina Hemp CabinetClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
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