Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am CT
- RECCarolina Remedies12 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDGreen Life DC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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