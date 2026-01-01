Dispensaries with industry discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center ColumbusClosed until 9am ET
Hey guys, if you want variety to get you’re meds I highly recommend HWC and Theory wellness. Theory wellness is a much newer one and was opened less than a year ago, they have great inventory and always have new shit on top of having the shit I usually like, like gorilla glue live rosin or GDP live budder. Red mints/Peanut butter mac/london pound cake are the best strains I’ve found there, anytime I see those strains i immediately wanna get them. I recommend everyone check it out at least once, it’s over off of sullivant next to a gas station.read full review
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos1 dealClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
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