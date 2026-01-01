Dispensaries with military discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center ColumbusClosed until 9am ET
Hey guys, if you want variety to get you’re meds I highly recommend HWC and Theory wellness. Theory wellness is a much newer one and was opened less than a year ago, they have great inventory and always have new shit on top of having the shit I usually like, like gorilla glue live rosin or GDP live budder. Red mints/Peanut butter mac/london pound cake are the best strains I’ve found there, anytime I see those strains i immediately wanna get them. I recommend everyone check it out at least once, it’s over off of sullivant next to a gas station.read full review
- Apotheca - KingsportPickupPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - LewisburgClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickupPreorder until 9am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
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