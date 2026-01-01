Dispensaries with senior discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - LewisburgClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickupClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECWeedys Monroe DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECMint Cannabis - PortagePickupPreorder until 9am ET
When I first walked in I was welcomed with open arms. I am very grateful in having the chance to reconnect with one of the budtenders Taylor who was very friendly and helpful. Everyone deserves a raise I was also hooked up by the Manger Stephen with using my coupon I left Mint Canabis very pleased. Mark Lread full review
- Happy Hemp FarmacyClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
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