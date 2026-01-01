Dispensaries with student discounts in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickupClosed until 8am ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - MonroePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDPlanted Provisioning - MedicalDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECMint Cannabis - PortagePickupPreorder until 9am ET
When I first walked in I was welcomed with open arms. I am very grateful in having the chance to reconnect with one of the budtenders Taylor who was very friendly and helpful. Everyone deserves a raise I was also hooked up by the Manger Stephen with using my coupon I left Mint Canabis very pleased. Mark Lread full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am CT
- RECStar Buds - Westmont24 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am CT
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