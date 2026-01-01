Medical marijuana dispensaries in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MEDAscend Dispensary - Cincinnati
- MEDSouthern Ohio Botanicals
I love this place. I have been going here for all my needs for over a year. Since I got my med card anyway. I'm a veteran their 30% discount makes it to where I can buy flower I normally couldn't afford. I'm truly grateful for this place! I just wish they would honor my loyalty points. I had almost 70. Then they just went away. Besides that, a locally owned business for local people. They work hard to keep the best medicine in stock. I got a Galenas 14.15g bag a few days ago. going back tomorrow for a half of Moroccan Peaches!read full review
- MEDSpeakeasy Dispensary - Lexington
I had the opportunity to be one of the first customers at this location. They had a nice warming tent set up for patients. The environment is very appealing, focusing on local culture incorporated into the design. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about what they carry. The only critique I could mention is the price. Get place.read full review
- MEDTherapeutic Healing Care - Lebanon (Coming soon)Closed until 9am ET
********* THIS IS AN OPERATING DISPENSARY BUT THE NAME IS DIFFERENT. ******** This became About Wellness Ohio and it is open. It discreetly, but conveniently located off the main streets by the Walmart Superstore. The prices are ridiculous, but in line with the rest of the dispensaries. You can phone your order in for pickup, OR you can just go shopping. People have always been welcoming, friendly and helpful. I hope you are able to update the site with the more current information. I was going to check out the other “local” dispensaries, but after reading the other reviews, I probably will keep going here for my herbal shopping needsread full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - DaytonClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center ColumbusClosed until 9am ET
Hey guys, if you want variety to get you’re meds I highly recommend HWC and Theory wellness. Theory wellness is a much newer one and was opened less than a year ago, they have great inventory and always have new shit on top of having the shit I usually like, like gorilla glue live rosin or GDP live budder. Red mints/Peanut butter mac/london pound cake are the best strains I’ve found there, anytime I see those strains i immediately wanna get them. I recommend everyone check it out at least once, it’s over off of sullivant next to a gas station.read full review
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos1 dealClosed until 9am ET
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