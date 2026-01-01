Drive-thru dispensaries in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - DaytonClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis CompanyClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECMint Cannabis - PortagePickupPreorder until 9am ET
When I first walked in I was welcomed with open arms. I am very grateful in having the chance to reconnect with one of the budtenders Taylor who was very friendly and helpful. Everyone deserves a raise I was also hooked up by the Manger Stephen with using my coupon I left Mint Canabis very pleased. Mark Lread full review
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
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