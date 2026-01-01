Dispensaries with parking on-site in Aberdeen, Ohio
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- MED & RECZen Leaf - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECSunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - CincinnatiClosed until 9am ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - DaytonClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MEDGreenlight - MarengoClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos1 dealClosed until 9am ET
- Apotheca - KingsportPickupPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
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